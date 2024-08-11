Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the country’s leading actresses, admired not just for her stunning looks, but also for her charming roles and bubbly personality

Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday 2024: She is one of the country’s leading actresses, admired not just for her stunning looks, but also for her charming roles and bubbly personality. She’s quickly won over many fans who closely follow her fitness routines, fashion choices, and dietary habits to try to achieve a similar look. But Jacqueline isn’t just about outer beauty—she's also a genuinely kind person. Let’s dive in and learn more about Jacqueline Fernandez.

On Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, here's a look at her journey in showbiz

Jacqueline Fernandez was born on August 11, 1985, into a multicultural family with roots in Canada, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. She was reportedly born in Manama and raised in Bahrain. After finishing her early education, she moved to Sydney to study Mass Communication at the University of Sydney, Australia.

Her career began in Sri Lanka, where she worked as a reporter, and soon after, she started modelling. She excelled in several beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006.

After finding success as a model, Jacqueline began receiving opportunities abroad. In 2009, she came to India for a modelling job and got a lucky break when she auditioned for Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin. This marked her official Bollywood debut in 2009. She then starred in Murder 2, which is where she really gained recognition.

Following that, she appeared in popular films like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Judwaa 2, and Housefull 3.

Jacqueline loves spending time with her family, and she’s shared this openly with the media and on social media. Though she deeply cares for and misses her family, she was in a relationship with Bahraini Prince Hassan bin Rashid Al Khalifa for a while, but they separated in 2011. Since then, there have been rumors about her involvement with con-man Sukesh, which has been making headlines.

Currently, she is said to be focusing on her work and regularly posts positive content on social media about beauty, fitness, and self-love.

Work front:

On the acting front, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'. 'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.