Fire breaks out at Jacqueline Fernandez's high-rise building in Mumbai - watch video

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jacqueline’s house is on the 15th floor of the building. Nobody was injured and the flames were doused after efforts of more than one-and-half hours.

Fire breaks out at Jacqueline Fernandez's high-rise building in Mumbai - watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez Pic/Instagram

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a 17-storey building in the upscale Pali Hill locality in Mumbai on Wednesday night. It is the same high-rise where actress Jacqueline Fernandez resides. Nobody was injured and the flames were doused after efforts of more than one-and-half hours, a civic official told PTI.


"The fire broke out on the 14th floor of Nawroj Hill Society on Nargis Dutt Road around 8 PM," the official said. At least four fire engines and other Fire Brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was put out around 9.35 pm. The fire was confined to household articles and wooden furniture in a room. The cause of the fire was under investigation.


Jacqueline’s house is on the 15th floor of the building. 


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline treated fans with the teaser of her upcoming music video titled 'Yimmy Yimmy' on Wednesday. The new song features the vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and the French R&B singer Tayc.

On the acting front, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'. 'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Jacqueline has also wrapped up the shoot for 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood. The action thriller is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra it also stars Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

Sonu recently heaped praises on her co-star Jacqueline. He said in a statement, "Fateh is going to be Jacqueline's best. I always keep on saying that she has done a wonderful job in the film, and her performance in Fateh will be her best performance."

The official release date of 'Fateh' is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

jacqueline fernandez sonu sood Mumbai Fire Brigade Akshay Kumar Entertainment News
