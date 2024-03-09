Jacqueline Fernandez drops sexy stills from her new music video 'Yimmy Yimmy' - see pics

Jacqueline Fernandez shared three sizzling looks from her music video titled 'Yimmy Yimmy'.

Jacqueline Fernandez Pic/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez treated her fans and followers on Instagram with some stunning stills from her music video titled 'Yimmy Yimmy'. The actress shared three looks from the video. The first one is of her wearing rugged shorts with a pink crop top. The second is an elegant one with an ivory satin halter neck mini dress seated on a pool table. The third is a red co-ord set in a garage backdrop. Check out the pictures below.

The track features the vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and French R&B singer Tayc. The track is a brain-child of Play DMF's Anshul Garg. Jacqueline said, "Songs have played a huge part in my career, and teaming up with Anshul for ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ is another tick mark on my list. He has such a keen sense of music and it was such an entertaining ride shooting for the song. The vibe of Yimmy Yimmy is so refreshing and energetic and I am sure that the audience will love the song too."

On the acting front, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'. 'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Jacqueline has also wrapped up the shoot for 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood. The action thriller is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra it also stars Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

Sonu recently heaped praises on her co-star Jacqueline. He said in a statement, "Fateh is going to be Jacqueline's best. I always keep on saying that she has done a wonderful job in the film, and her performance in Fateh will be her best performance."

The official release date of 'Fateh' is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)