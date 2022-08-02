Jacqueline Fernandez shares BTS video from sets of 'Vikrant Rona' song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

On the work front, other than 'Vikrant Rona' Jacqueline also have Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline

Jacqueline Fernandez. Pic/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez has been ruling the masses with her dazzling performance in the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song from Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Vikrant Rona'. Now the film has been released in the theaters and is receiving a great response from the audience and the actress is just delighted for the same.

Taking to social media, Jacqueline posted her hot and ravishing 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' avatar and was seen thanking the team for bringing her such an amazing experience of 'Vikrant Rona'. She mentioned in the caption - "Had a blast shooting my first ever Kannada song and Seeing you all grooving to it in theatres made us so happy !!! It was a pleasure working with you @kichchasudeepa. Special thanks to @alwaysjani and crew for their immense dedication and hardwork for this !Rakkamma is forever grateful for your love, Here is how we created this blockbuster number!"

While capturing a glimpse of the moments of the making of 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song, the BTS video showcased how the actress prepared for the blockbuster song. The actress truly seemed to have a blast on the set following her great chemistry with the costar Kichcha Sudeepa. The actress was also seen enjoying her makeup session while she also made them groove on the beats. Although it was a tough and mass dance number, Jacqueline's energy was commendable.

