Jacqueline Fernandez shares her excitement for IIFA 2022 with an adorable post

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Jacqueline Fernandez

IIFA 2022 has kick-started with all the glitz and razzmatazz in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony is being held from June 2-5. Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar, and many more have already reached the venue. Also in the list is actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actress wrote- "Touchdown Abu Dhabi!! Ready for #iifa. Can’t wait to see you all!!" This was accompanied by two very adorable pictures of hers. Have a look right here:

The Delhi High Court permitted Jacqueline Fernandez, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money-laundering case, to travel abroad for IIFA awards subject to certain conditions.

Her latest song 'RaRaRakkamma' has been recently released in Kannada and the Hindi version. It has created a curiosity among the audience as the glimpses of Jacqueline garnered a lot of attention in the video.

The actress has had several hit songs to her credit and her dance numbers are a hit with fans in south India. Her special song in Prabhas' 'Saho' was well-received down south.

Meanwhile, the actress has celebrated the first anniversary of her NGO, You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, the first poster of her upcoming Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' was also released, announcing the release date, which has accelerated the audience's excitement.

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

With the stars slated to perform at the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which is being held at the Yas Island here on June 2-4, starting to arrive, the countdown to the 22nd edition of Bollywood's most prestigious awards event has well and truly started.

The IIFA Awards will be held on June 4 with Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul as the hosts at the Yas Island.