Jacqueline Fernandez shares her excitement for IIFA 2022 with an adorable post

Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress wrote- "Touchdown Abu Dhabi!! Ready for #iifa. Can’t wait to see you all!!"

Jacqueline Fernandez shares her excitement for IIFA 2022 with an adorable post

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Jacqueline Fernandez


IIFA 2022 has kick-started with all the glitz and razzmatazz in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony is being held from June 2-5. Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar, and many more have already reached the venue. Also in the list is actress Jacqueline Fernandez. 

The actress wrote- "Touchdown Abu Dhabi!! Ready for #iifa. Can’t wait to see you all!!" This was accompanied by two very adorable pictures of hers. Have a look right here:




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)


