Jacqueline Fernandez

Days ago, Jacqueline Fernandez rushed back to Mumbai after she got to know that her mom had been admitted to the ICU. Reports suggested that the actress put all her professional commitments on hold amid the health scare of her mother. While the actress or her family hasn't put out any official statement, a new update has come in.

According to a source close to the actress, it has been revealed that Jacqueline has chosen to put her mom's health first; hence, she will be missing the IPL ceremony. The actress, who was supposed to perform at the IPL ceremony, will not be doing so.

Jacqueline Fernandez to miss IPL ceremony

The source revealed, "Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering, as the family awaits further updates from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side and, unfortunately, will be missing performing at the IPL ceremony," shared a source close to the actress.

Earlier on Monday, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani said, “It’s truly heartbreaking to hear about Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother being in the ICU. Family always comes first, and it’s understandable that Jacqueline had to rush back. Hoping for her mother’s speedy recovery and strength for their family during this difficult time."

“My mom has always supported me. I miss her a lot. I live here alone without my parents. They have been so strong and such an inspiration for me, which always keeps me going," said the actress in an earlier interaction with India TV.

Jacqueline Fernandez on work front

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in Sonu Sood's film Fateh. Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, Fateh is currently playing in cinemas.

The film is set against the backdrop of cybercrime and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

Meanwhile, the actress’ 2025 lineup promises more surprises as she is set to star in two of the biggest commercial entertainers and legacy films, Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5, both of which are highly anticipated. She will be reuniting with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in both films.