The cause of demise of Jaideep Ahlawat's father isn't known yet. The actor's team has released a statement, asking for privacy for him in this time of distress.

Jaideep Ahlawat with his father

Jaideep Ahlawat's father, Dayanand Ahlawat, passed away on Monday evening, the actor's spokesperson said. The cause of demise isn't known yet. The actor's team has released a statement, asking for privacy for him in this time of distress.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat’s beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers," the statement from Jaideep's spokesperson reads.

The last rites will be performed in Jaideep's hometown in Haryana. In a 2020 post, just after Jaideep rose to fame with the first season of crime thriller series Paatal Lok, the actor had shared on Instagram a picture of himself with his father, mentioning similarities between him and his fan-favorite character, Hathiram Chowdhary, from the series. "Tera hi toh ansh hun, toh phir tujhsa hi toh hunga na-- Ditto bauji ki copy ho Hathiram Chowdhary (sic)," he had captioned the post.