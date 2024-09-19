Jaideep Ahlawat joins Manoj Bajpayee in 'The Family Man 3'

The Family Man season 3 has got more interesting. Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the Manoj Bajpayee-fronted spy thriller series helmed by Raj-DK. Jaideep is said to have joined the ongoing schedule in Nagaland

Rani Mukerji is joining hands with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on the occasion of World Rose Day, which will be observed on Sunday (September 22). Besides lighting up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red to spread awareness around the Big C, they will also be joined by young patients battling the ailment. Humbled to be chosen for this noble mission, the actor said, “Those suffering from cancer need all our support and compassion and we must all take part to be educated about it.” Optimistic about the activity playing a pivotal role in spreading the necessary awareness, Rani added, “As actors, we get so much unconditional love from our viewers. It also makes us responsible to stand up and do our bit whenever needed. I truly believe that actors must use their voice to spread as much awareness as possible for issues that are critical like cancer. We must foster an environment of compassion for those suffering from cancer and for the families of those going through the journey with such patients. Initiatives like these are important to drive home such messages.” The actor will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event.

Jacqueliene Fernandez will soon be seen sharing screen space with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Kill ‘Em All 2. The upcoming action thriller is the sequel to his 2017 film, Kill ‘Em All, and will also release directly on digital platforms. She plays the Hollywood action star’s daughter Vanessa in the narrative that takes place seven years after the first edition. Retired spy Philip (Van Damme) is leading a quiet life off the grid with his daughter, when Vlad, the vengeful brother of their former target, discovers their location. How the father and daughter protect themselves and their village forms the crux of the story. Almost a year ago, Jacqueliene had first shared a picture with Van Damme on social media, saying, “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess.” It is only now that the cat is out of the bag.

Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed a baby girl with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, has added to her real estate inventory. According to first reports by online real estate news portals, she has bought an apartment measuring 1,846 sq ft for R17.73 crore in Bandra, through father Prakash Padukone and her company, KA Enterprises. She paid stamp duty of R1.07 crore on the transaction that was registered on September 12. Interestingly, Deepika’s new acquisition is located adjacent to mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani’s home in the same residential premises. Interestingly, her Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010) co-star Abhishek Bachchan is also increasing his immovable assets. He is said to have purchased a luxury apartment in Juhu, near father Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on social media yesterday, apologising for pronouncing a Marathi word incorrectly. “A few days ago, I made a video saying that I would not litter. I also said this in Marathi. My pronunciation of a word in Marathi was not correct,” he said, adding that his singer-friend Sudesh Bhosale pointed out the mistake to him. He captioned his post: “Had done a video where pronunciation was wrong... so corrected it... Apologies (sic).” Earlier this week, the cinema icon had posted a video in which he pledges to not litter the streets.

The Family Man season 3 has got more interesting. Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the Manoj Bajpayee-fronted spy thriller series helmed by Raj-DK. Jaideep is said to have joined the ongoing schedule in Nagaland. However, the makers are keeping his character closely guarded. The third edition of The Family Man sees Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and Shreya Dhanwanthary reprise their roles. The makers got special permissions to shoot in multiple prime locations of Kohima, like the Old DC Bungalow, Forest Colony and Kisama Heritage Village. They have also filmed in the villages of Khonoma, Jakhama and Jotsoma, located on the outskirts of the capital.

During a promotional interaction recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she hoped to work with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan again. Excited about his foray into south cinema with the upcoming Devara: Part 1, she said, “He is going to taste blood because for the first time, he is doing a Telugu film, which releases next week. I think that people are really excited [about it], and I’d love to [work] with him soon.” Their last film together was Agent Vinod, which released a few months before their October 2012 wedding.