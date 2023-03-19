One year of ‘Jalsa’: Here’s why the film will always remain as one of Shefali Shah’s finest performances

The versatile actress Shefali Shah walked away with huge accolades for her stellar performance by the audience, industry and critics alike. The gripping narrative of the film showed its lead characters, two women in their 40's being both, brave and vulnerable despite all odds stacked against them

Shefali Shah. Pic/Shadab Khan

Having received rave reviews for her powerful performance as domestic help Ruksana in the Suresh Triveni directorial ‘Jalsa’, prolific actor Shefali Shah was seen sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan for the first time.

Needless to say, the versatile actress Shefali Shah walked away with huge accolades for her stellar performance by the audience, industry and critics alike. The gripping narrative of the film showed its lead characters, two women in their 40's being both, brave and vulnerable despite all odds stacked against them.

Not to forget, Shefali won the award for Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’ with the Alberto Sordi Family Award and Apoxiomeno award for ‘Delhi Crime’ in Italy.

While Shefali Shah has had a spectacular 2022 with 5 hits to her credit, including ‘Human’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Delhi Crime 2’, all eyes are now on her highly-anticipated third season of ‘Delhi Crime’ amongst other interesting projects.

