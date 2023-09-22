Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together, fans want to see them together onscreen 

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen together at an event in the city on Thursday

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur had heads turning with their appearance together The two were attending an event in the city Soon after the videos and pictures went viral, fans demanded they be cast together

On Thursday evening, Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted together at an event in the city. The pair looked stunning together as they posed for the paparazzi. For the event, Janhvi pulled off a glamorous look.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a little blue dress for the occasion, looking stunning as ever. She paired the outfit with silver high heels and glossy make up. She left her hair open and was seen walking alongside Aditya. The 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor on the other hand looked cool in a white shirt, black jacket and black pants with formal shoes. The couple were atttending an event in city for the brand ALDO.

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have never shared screen together but their presence together in the city has fans demanding them to come together. Meanwhile, Aditya has been rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Anaya Panday. The two recently took a vacation abroad and pictures of the two getting cosy had gone viral. The two have also been spotted going on movie dates in the city.

After Janhvi and Aditya made an appearance together in the city, fans took to the comment section and wondered where Ananya Panday is.

Taking to the comment section of a paparazzo, a user commented, "They look good together. Was the Ananya Pandey thing a rumor?"

"They look too good.... need them in both real n reels," wrote another.

"Want them in a movie," mentioned another netizen.

Another user wrote, "We want Romantic Bollywood movie".

Janhvi also took to her Instagram feed to share pictures of her look for the night. She was showered with compliments for her chic look.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the web series 'The Night Manager', an adaptation of a British show of the same name. Kapur played a hotel night manager who lands in a troublesome situation with a gang of criminals headed by Anil Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in the film 'Metro...In Dino'. The film will see him opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The film directed by Anurag Basu also stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was last seen in the film 'Bawaal'. She will next be seen in the film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The actress learned to play cricket for the film.