Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah begin shooting for Ulajh in London

Updated on: 20 June,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ulajh shoot: The movie is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and the major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew have started shooting for Ulajh in London.


Kapoor took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the set. In the image, the film’s clapboard and her eyes can be seen. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “Ulajh.” Devaiah and Mathew took to their Instagram story and shared the same picture.


The movie is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and the major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.


Ulajh, helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor.

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures, and also features Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, Devaiah is eagerly waiting for his upcoming crime thriller, Guns & Gulaabs,  which is set in the 1990s. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu.

Kapoor will be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi featuring Rao.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

