Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap on 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming cricket drama movie 'Mr & Mrs Mahi.' Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle, where they shared the news of the film wrap. A picture of the film's clapboard was shared with 'It's a wrap' written on it and captioned: "And it's a wrap for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi!' Ready for the final innings, we'll see you soon in cinemas near you!"

Meanwhile, Janhvi took to Instagram to pen a long note, she wrote "2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we’ve finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi. I thought I’d wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we’ve been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action. @vikrant_yeligeti @abhisheknayar we would have been lost without you’ll. And i would have definitely collapsed on day 1 only @manushnandandop sir you carried us on your shoulders and made sure we reached the finish line. @anaygoswamy for making every battle look like a beautiful painting. Our entire AD team!!!! Lead by @deepu_sharma_ @sankyluthra you guys are the real heroes. You’ll never gave up, and never stepped down in moments of adversity, you’ll rose to every occasion. Fought every battle."

She also thanked her director, co-star Rajkummar, producers among others in her note, "@sharanssharma you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the worlds stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it’s been, I know she has been a gift to me that’s meant more than even I’m being able to realise at this point. @rajkummar_rao I am so lucky, to have worked with you and witnessed your genius. You added magic to our film. My team @rivieralynn @sushmitavankar for keeping me sane. For giving me strength. For lifting me up when I needed it. For having my back always. And making me look cute @priyanka.s.borkar on and off set support lol. @sheetal_f_khan @tanvichemburkar @parth.dholakia @karanjohar I hope we’ve made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have. @apoorva1972. In many ways, waking up this morning felt like a rebirth. “Every act of creation is first an act of destruction”. It’s safe to say at many moments it felt like the grind was destroying us. And had destroyed us, mentally, physically, but I have my faith in what we have created through it. Can’t wait for you guys to see it @baidnitin over to you."

In an interview with mid-day.com, Janhvi had spoken about the film and said, "A couple of shots came very well to me. The cover drive, I think I'm fairly decent at. I need to work on the pull shot. Square cut is tough for me, switch hit I need to work on a bit but it's work in progress. I really have fun!"

