Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024: Khushi Kapoor wishes her 'favourite human' with throwback pics

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared two throwback pictures on her Instagram story, wishing Janhvi Kapoor a very happy birthday

Khushi Kapoor drops throwback picture

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday on March 6. She is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. As the actress turns a year older, Khushi Kapoor has the sweetest wish for her elder sister. Khushi took to her Instagram and shared two throwback pictures on her Instagram story, wishing Janhvi Kapoor a very happy birthday.

In the first picture, we could see our little Janhvi carrying her younger sister Khushi Kapoor in her arms as she struck a candid pose for the camera. While the second picture has Janhvi giving a peck on Khushi’s cheeks. While putting out the first picture, Khushi wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favorite human. Love you the most @janhvikapoor.” Dropping the second picture, Khushi wrote, “My biggest cheerleader and my biggest headache.” These two pictures stole our hearts and sent us back in time.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor is eagerly awaiting the release of her debut Telugu film 'Devara.' The pan-Indian film will see her star opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. This film 'Devara' marks Janhvi’s first non-Hindi film. Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara Part 1’ will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. The film’s BGM song titled ‘All Hail The Tiger’ also went viral on social media, leaving fans even more excited for the film. The film will be released in theaters on October 10, 2024.

Apart from 'Devara,' Janhvi will be seen as a cricket player along with Rajkummar Rao in the film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.' Janhvi Kapoor has finished shooting for 'Ulajh,' which also stars Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, 'Ulajh' is touted to be a patriotic thriller film.

Khushi Kapoor on the work front

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ For her next project, according to reports, Karan Johar is all set to produce a rom-com for Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.