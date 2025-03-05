Janhvi Kapoor has carved a niche for herself over the years by taking on versatile roles and showcasing her acting prowess. As she turns a year older, we look at her dance numbers

Janhvi Kapoor's best dance songs

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 6. Daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and later actor Sridevi, Janhvi has carved a niche for herself over the years by taking on versatile roles and showcasing her acting prowess. As she turns a year older, we look at how the actor has also won hearts with some of her iconic dance numbers.

Nadiyon Paar

In the horror-drama Roohi, Janhvi sets the dance floor on fire with Nadiyon Paar. The song is a rendition of 'Let the Music Play', the famous English track by Shamur that thumped the whole nation. The two-minute-twenty-seven-second video showcases a dazzling display of Kapoor's moves. The actor sizzles and shines in the latest version of the song. Dressed in shimmering gold, Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she grooves to the foot-tapping number. Apart from composing the track, Sachin-Jigar also helms the mic for the updated version, singing it along with Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur, and IP Singh. The lyrics are penned by Shamur, IP Singh, and Jigar Saraiya.

Zingaat

Zingaat from Dhadak features Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor in a jolly mood. They can be seen dancing at a function organized by Janhvi's father in the film. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is an official adaptation of the Marathi hit Sairat. Zingaat was used in Sairat and was an instant superhit. For Dhadak, it was recreated in Hindi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while Ajay-Atul helmed the mic.

Panghat

This is another song from Roohi. The peppy number features Janhvi in a never-seen-before avatar as she shows off her killer dance moves with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma adding the perfect amount of goofiness with their hilarious antics. Janhvi is first seen dressed as a bride in a red lehenga as she dances with Rajkummar and Varun in a palace but soon the party gets hijacked by her ghost avatar as the place turns spooky. The music has been given by the popular duo, Sachin-Jigar while the rap is performed by Mellow D.

Dheere Dheere

This romantic track from Devara: Part 1 showcases the enchanting chemistry between the lead actors Janhvi and Jr NTR leaving the viewers captivated. It features Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, who expresses her emotions towards Jr NTR's character in a visually stunning and melodious sequence. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is enriched by Kausar Munir's heartfelt lyrics. The track is performed in multiple languages, with Shilpa Rao delivering the Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, and Deepthi Suresh providing the Tamil rendition.