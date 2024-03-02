Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna were seen having a "twerk-off" as they shimmied to the catchy beats of the song.

Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram video screenshot

Listen to this article Rihanna dances to 'Zingaat' with Janhvi Kapoor, 'Dhadak' actor calls her a 'goddess' - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, shared a video on Instagram with pop sensation Rihanna that is sure to break the internet. Janhvi and Rihanna danced to the song 'Zingaat' at the cocktail party. The two were seen having a "twerk-off" as they shimmied to the catchy beats of the song.

Janhvi wore a silver metallic mini dress while Rihanna was wearing a peach gown with headgear and a thigh-high slit. Watch the video below.

Janhvi wrote in the caption, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye.”

The events on Day 1 kickstarted at 5.30 pm, with 'An Evening in Everland at the Conservatory', which had 'Elegant Cocktail' as the dress code for the guests, followed by welcome speeches by the Ambani family. It was followed by 'Cirque De Soleil', which was described as "a spectacle of extraordinary performances", followed by 'Vantara Show' - "Marvel at the beauty of the Animal kingdom".

Post that, the grand pre-wedding festivities featured a special 'Drone Show', about which an official release stated: "watch the sky come alive with a never seen before dazzling display". Followed by a special performance by Rihanna, Day 1 concluded with dinner and an afterparty, "a perfect end to a magical evening."

In a candid chat with the shutterbugs, Rihanna was asked if she loved India, to which she replied, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back."

It was earlier reported that Rihanna was paid an exorbitant amount to perform. As per MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer charged a whopping USD 5 million which comes to around Rs 41.4 crore.

As for Janhvi, the actress will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. It is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)