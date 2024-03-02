Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rihanna dances to Zingaat with Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak actor calls her a goddess watch video
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rihanna dances to 'Zingaat' with Janhvi Kapoor, 'Dhadak' actor calls her a 'goddess' - watch video

Updated on: 02 March,2024 01:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna were seen having a "twerk-off" as they shimmied to the catchy beats of the song. 

Rihanna dances to 'Zingaat' with Janhvi Kapoor, 'Dhadak' actor calls her a 'goddess' - watch video

Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram video screenshot

Listen to this article
Rihanna dances to 'Zingaat' with Janhvi Kapoor, 'Dhadak' actor calls her a 'goddess' - watch video
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, shared a video on Instagram with pop sensation Rihanna that is sure to break the internet. Janhvi and Rihanna danced to the song 'Zingaat' at the cocktail party. The two were seen having a "twerk-off" as they shimmied to the catchy beats of the song. 


Janhvi wore a silver metallic mini dress while Rihanna was wearing a peach gown with headgear and a thigh-high slit. Watch the video below. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)


Janhvi wrote in the caption, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye.”

The events on Day 1 kickstarted at 5.30 pm, with 'An Evening in Everland at the Conservatory', which had 'Elegant Cocktail' as the dress code for the guests, followed by welcome speeches by the Ambani family. It was followed by 'Cirque De Soleil', which was described as "a spectacle of extraordinary performances", followed by 'Vantara Show' - "Marvel at the beauty of the Animal kingdom". 

Post that, the grand pre-wedding festivities featured a special 'Drone Show', about which an official release stated: "watch the sky come alive with a never seen before dazzling display". Followed by a special performance by Rihanna, Day 1 concluded with dinner and an afterparty, "a perfect end to a magical evening." 

In a candid chat with the shutterbugs, Rihanna was asked if she loved India, to which she replied, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back." 

It was earlier reported that Rihanna was paid an exorbitant amount to perform. As per MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer charged a whopping USD 5 million which comes to around Rs 41.4 crore. 

As for Janhvi, the actress will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. It is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

janhvi kapoor rihanna Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant mukesh ambani nita ambani
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK