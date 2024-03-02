Rihanna interacts with Indian paparazzi, says 'I'll be back, haven't done a real show in 8 years' - watch video 

Rihanna arrived at the airport in a peach outfit with a blue scarf and a souvenier from the event. She happily posed for the paparazzi station to take her pictures.

Rihanna Pic/Yogen Shah

Pop queen Rihanna who delivered an electrifying show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat took an early morning flight to depart. The 'Umbrella' singer arrived at the airport in a peach outfit with a blue scarf and a souvenier from the event. She happily posed for the paparazzi station to take her pictures.

In a candid chat with the shutterbugs, Rihanna was asked if she loved India, to which she replied, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back."

Not just that, she also posed with the police and gave a female officer a warm hug before heading inside the airport.

Before Rihanna could touch down in India, she went viral for her savage reply to a troll on social media. A video of her massive luggage being pulled on carts grabbed everyone's attention. A troll commented, "What she bring with her? A folding house?” Surprisingly, the comment grabbed the singer’s attention, and she humorously wrote, “The stage couldn’t fit in my carry-on (Accompanied by a shrugging emoji)”.

The Barbadian singer made a dazzling entrance at the pre-wedding festivities and intoxicated the gathering with her thrilling performances.

Rihanna looked captivating in a sheer lime-green outfit paired with a bright pink cape adjoining a cap. She was decked up with Indian jewellery comprising multiple necklaces and earrings. Photos and videos of the same spread on social media like wildfire. The theme of the night was 'An Evening in Everland' with the dress code 'Elegant Cocktail'.

It was earlier reported that Rihanna was paid an exorbitant amount to perform. As per MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer charged a whopping USD 5 million which comes to around Rs 41.4 crore.

Back in 2021, Rihanna made headlines in India for extending her support to farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony known as Gol Dhana in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday with 'anna seva'. At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents, which will continue for the next few days to seek the blessings of the native community.

(With inputs from ANI)