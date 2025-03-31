Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Janhvi Kapoor gets a surprise visitor on set

Janhvi Kapoor gets a surprise visitor on set

Updated on: 31 March,2025 12:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Her Shihtzu pet dog Panda visited Janhvi during the shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a heart-melting photo of hugging her furry baby

Janhvi Kapoor gets a surprise visitor on set

Picture Courtesy/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Janhvi Kapoor gets a surprise visitor on set
x
00:00

Janhvi Kapoor was recently greeted by a very special guest on the set of her next.  


Her Shihtzu pet dog Panda visited Janhvi during the shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a heart-melting photo of hugging her furry baby.


The 'Mili' actress captioned the adorable pic, 'Visitors on set', along with a red heart emoji.


Picture Courtesy/Janhvi Kapoor`s Instagram account

Janhvi is currently busy with Tushar Jalota's 'Param Sundari'. She will be seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in her next. Set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

'Param Sundari' is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 25, 2025.

Additionally, Janhvi also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the primary cast of the drama comprises Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha.

Furthermore, Janhvi is also the leading lady for Ram Charan's 'RC 16'.

In the meantime, Janhvi made a lot of heads turn as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

Janhvi looked simply breathtaking in a black, floor-length robe that enjoyed a structured, blazer-like tailoring with padded shoulders and a collar.

The robe was accompanied by a black bodycon dress underneath that featured a shimmery Bandhani print on solid black. The bodice was form-fitting and featured a sweetheart neckline, along with a high thigh slit. Janhvi accessorized the look with statement-long, dangling earrings, understated glam makeup, and long open tresses.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

janhvi kapoor Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK