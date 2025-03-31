Janhvi Kapoor gets a surprise visitor on set

Her Shihtzu pet dog Panda visited Janhvi during the shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a heart-melting photo of hugging her furry baby

Picture Courtesy/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Janhvi Kapoor was recently greeted by a very special guest on the set of her next.

Her Shihtzu pet dog Panda visited Janhvi during the shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a heart-melting photo of hugging her furry baby.

The 'Mili' actress captioned the adorable pic, 'Visitors on set', along with a red heart emoji.

Janhvi is currently busy with Tushar Jalota's 'Param Sundari'. She will be seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in her next. Set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

'Param Sundari' is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 25, 2025.

Additionally, Janhvi also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the primary cast of the drama comprises Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha.

Furthermore, Janhvi is also the leading lady for Ram Charan's 'RC 16'.

In the meantime, Janhvi made a lot of heads turn as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

Janhvi looked simply breathtaking in a black, floor-length robe that enjoyed a structured, blazer-like tailoring with padded shoulders and a collar.

The robe was accompanied by a black bodycon dress underneath that featured a shimmery Bandhani print on solid black. The bodice was form-fitting and featured a sweetheart neckline, along with a high thigh slit. Janhvi accessorized the look with statement-long, dangling earrings, understated glam makeup, and long open tresses.

