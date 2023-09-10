Janhvi Kapoor pens an emotional note as she wraps up the shoot for 'Ulajh'

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional as she wraps up shooting for 'Ulajh', shares heartwarming BTS pics x 00:00

Janhvi Kapoor has had a prolific five-year career, dazzling audiences with her diverse range of roles. Her latest film, Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, received a warm reception from viewers. Now, after the success of Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for her next project, Ulajh.

Ulajh, a patriotic thriller, is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. On September 10, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share pictures from the sets and pen a heartfelt note for the film's makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her Instagram post, Janhvi expressed her gratitude and shared insights into her experience while working on the film. She mentioned that the story of Ulajh "coincidentally intertwined with things happening" in her life, making it a special project for her.

Janhvi captioned her post with, "It’s a wrap (heart emoji) still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and its story deeply and coincidentally intertwined with things happening in my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

She went on to share the lessons she learned during the journey of making Ulajh, emphasizing the importance of loving what you do, identifying the right reasons for doing it, and letting go of external pressures and opinions. She also highlighted the significance of finding one's own pace and staying true to one's beliefs.

Janhvi expressed her gratitude to the director, Sudhanshu Saria, for believing in her and inspiring her throughout the project. She praised his ability to face obstacles with a smile and embrace challenges with enthusiasm.

The actress also expressed her appreciation for the film's cinematographer, Shredev Dube, for creating an intimate and inspiring environment on set. She credited the entire team for making the journey of making Ulajh a healing experience.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects include Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. With Ulajh now in the books, fans eagerly await her future projects.