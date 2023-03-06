It's Official: Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Jr NTR in Kortala Siva's next; check out first look

On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the makers of NTR30 took to social media to officially welcomed Janhvi Kapoor on board

Janhvi Kapoor

For the longest time there have been reports that actress Janhvi Kapoor will be making her South film debut opposite Jr NTR. Now it has been confirmed that the actress will be a part of NTR30.

On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the makers of NTR30 took to social media to officially welcomed Janhvi Kapoor on board.

"She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor," wrote the makers sharing the much awaited announcement. Janhvi is seen sitting by a lake in a pink blouse and grey and brown saree.

Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle to share the announcement. "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite,' she wrote.

The shoot of NTR30 began on January 1 this year. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024. The story is reportedly based on the Vaishnav Hindu text Garuda Purana. The title ‘NTR 30’ is a tentative one.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak'. Thereon the actress was seen in films that helped her prove her mettle as an actor. From 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Roohi', 'Good Luck Jerry' to 'Mili', Janhvi has been choosing performance oriented films. The actress will next be seen in the film 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan. 'Bawaal' has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. This will be Varun and Janhvi's career's most expensive film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Janhvi Kapoor is also shooting for Mr. and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The actress will be shooting for the film in Ahmedabad on her birthday.