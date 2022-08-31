Breaking News
Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor can't wait to share screen space with Ranveer Singh

Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor can't wait to share screen space with Ranveer Singh

Updated on: 31 August,2022 04:24 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza , mid-day online correspondent | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com



Janhvi Kapoor got into a candid chat with mid-day.com

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram


Janhvi Kapoor recently got into a candid chat with mid-day.com, where she spoke about everything from her dream co-stars, to dating and sister Khushi's film debut.


Speaking of the co-star on her wish list she said, "Ranveer Singh." When asked about her thoughts about trolls she said, "I'll win you guys over! There are days when I don't care what they say, I know I have something to offer and work hard. On somedays where you doubt yourself, even one bad thing can be really disheartening."

Watch video to know more!


