Watch video! THIS is why Janhvi Kapoor associates Tejasswi Prakash with Instagram reels

Updated on: 02 August,2022 01:15 PM IST
Natasha Coutinho D`souza

The actress spoke to mid-day.com about her latest reel that's on Tejasswi's dialogue

Tejasswi Prakash and Janhvi Kapoor


‘Good Luck Jerry’ actress Janhvi Kapoor recently caught up with mid-day.com, where she spoke about the things she associates with particular words.

When it came to Instagram reels, Janhvi said, “Tejasswi because I just did one on her dialogue. It was such a fun reel to do.”

Coffee of course reminded her of her debut producer and mentor Karan Johar who hosts the popular, Koffee with Karan.


When quizzed about the films on her mind, that she cant wait to watch the actress confessed, “Darlings and Brahmastra. If you’ll haven’t guessed already I’m a huge Alia Bhatt fan.”

Watch video to find out more!

 

