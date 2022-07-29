'Good Luck Jerry' movie review: Jerry needs no luck

What gets lost is what attracts you to the film in the first place — a subservient girl who hides her wily self beneath her docile exterior, wreaking havoc and bringing down the drug-trafficking bosses trying to play her

Film: Good Luck Jerry

Director: Sidharth Sengupta

Actors: Janhvi Kapoor

Rating: 3/5

Not having watched Nayanthara’s 'Kolamaavu Kokila' (2018), I enjoyed 'Good Luck Jerry'. Despite being an adaptation, this one feels fresh, which is a big win. For the most part of the narrative, it stays true to its template of dark comedy — mixing the laughs judiciously with well-thought-out twists and turns. I can imagine what convinced producer Aanand L Rai to buy the rights to the

Tamil hit.

A simpleton (Janhvi Kapoor) is pushed into the trade of drug trafficking when her mother is diagnosed with lung cancer. She earns a name in the business owing to her craftiness. The premise is enjoyable. The writing effectively matches up to what I was expecting of it — not a dull moment. The story doesn’t meander or slack, keeping the pace smooth for most part of the film. Having said that, it’s no 'Delhi Belly' (2011) that had you guffawing every minute. Neither is it as inspiring as Kaalakaandi (2017) that shows a trippy Saif Ali Khan having a genuinely curious moment with a trans-woman. While it has none of the same madness here, it makes up for its shortcomings with the energy it packs in.

Most of the lunacy comes from the fine ensemble — Mita Vashisht (upping the mummy dramatics with flair), Deepak Dobriyal (that charming nukkadwala Romeo), and Sushant Singh (as the gangster), stand out. But mostly, it’s Kapoor exhibiting her cutesy doe-eyed act that works for this film. She consistently delivers a good performance as Jerry — amping up her wicked side and then returning to being the bechari, situation ki maari, when the writing nudges her in the direction.

The film derails in the final act when Jerry is deputed to deliver a truck carrying cocaine, much against her will, with her family in tow. There is a beautiful shootout sequence with a song in the background that amps up the style of the scene. Director Siddharth Sengupta of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame, brings the same quirkiness and visual palette to this movie. His ingenious thinking makes the story seem better. However, the climax gets muddled up with too many parties with their vested interests, engaging in a battle of the wits.

In all of this, what gets lost is what attracts you to the film in the first place — a subservient girl who hides her wily self beneath her docile exterior, wreaking havoc and bringing down the drug-trafficking bosses trying to play her. I cheered for our girl to win. She does too, but it feels less satisfying than I expected it to be.

