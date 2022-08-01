Breaking News
Have you seen this cute viral moment between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash?

Updated on: 01 August,2022 05:04 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Karan and Tejasswi are surely the hottest couple in town

Tejasswi and Karan/Instagram


Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and got into a relationship, they have been grabbing eyeballs and receiving immense love and support from fans. Fondly known as TejRan, the couple treated fans to some cute moments on Sunday, at Vanessa Walia's birthday bash.

Fans have being going gaga over a leaked clip where the couple is seen sharing some quick kisses at the party. While Karan was seen dressed in a black shirt and grey trousers, Tejasswi raised the glamour quotient with a pink backless satin top and white denims. 


Tejasswi Prakash karan kundra indian television

