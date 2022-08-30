Breaking News
26/11-type threat: Mumbai Crime Branch gives clean chit for 10
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Ganeshotsav 2022: Planning to visit Andhericha Raja pandal? check out the dress
Mumbai: Significant drop in Covid-19 cases, at 351; fatalities down to 3
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Didnt upload nude pics of myself Ranveer Singh

Didn't upload nude pics of myself: Ranveer Singh

Updated on: 30 August,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Actor appears before Chembur police

Didn't upload nude pics of myself: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Paper Magazine's Instagram account


A month after he was booked over a photo-shoot, actor Ranveer Singh appeared for questioning at the Chembur police station around 9 am on Monday. Ranveer recorded his statement in front of an investigating officer. He reportedly denied uploading nude pictures of himself and claimed that pictures that had gone viral had been morphed. A police official said the 83 star would be called for questioning in the future.


Ranveer posed, apparently in the buff, for the international magazine Paper in July 2022. Later that month, two separate complaints were filed against him, by an NGO and an advocate. Based on the former complaint, an FIR was registered against the actor on July 26 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and of the Information Technology act.

Also read: Nude pics case: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe


Ranveer was summoned by Chembur police for questioning on August 22 but the actor sought more time to appear.

On Monday, Ranveer was asked about the shoot, the studio where it took place and whether he knew that the act could lead to an offence. According to sources, Ranveer denied all allegations of nudity, stating that the pictures that show nudity haven’t been uploaded by him. He also claimed the picture in question was the handiwork of someone else.

DCP (Zone 6) Krishna Kant Upadhyay said, “We will call him in the future, if necessary, as the investigation is still on.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ranveer singh chembur mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK