Ranveer Singh to represent organisation working towards upliftment of the underprivileged

Hemkunt Foundation today announced the onboarding of Ranveer

Ranveer Singh

Hemkunt Foundation today announced the onboarding of Bollywood superstar and youth icon, Ranveer Singh as a Goodwill Ambassador. Hemkunt Foundation is working for the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society with education, skill development, access to livelihood, and healthcare support. It has played a significant role during the pandemic and in the lives of marginalized communities to break the generational poverty cycle.



Ranveer’s association is a step forward in that direction. As a youth icon and an individual who feels passionately about education and giving back to society, Ranveer will encourage and empower the youth of India to take an active part in helping the underprivileged. He will be closely associated with the sustainable development of HF Gurukul - India’s largest not-for-profit skill development center.



Talking about his motivations behind joining the foundation, Ranveer Singh said, “Education is the only solution to eradicate generational poverty and unemployment. It is disheartening to see that a large segment of the population do not have access to it and I want to do my bit to help as many people of my country as possible. Hence, I am glad to join hands with Hemkunt Foundation and Harteerath Singh to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities for all. I hope, with this association, we can positively impact the lives of children from marginalized communities.”



“We are extremely grateful to have Ranveer Singh join the Hemkunt Foundation family. He is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to give back to society. His passion and commitment to education are worth applauding. I am certain together we’ll be able to create tangible on-ground impact in the society.” said Harteerath Singh, Director of Hemkunt Foundation.



Also Read: Ranveer Singh: People enjoy seeing my off-screen persona