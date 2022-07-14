Ranveer Singh: People enjoy seeing my off-screen persona

Ranveer ecstatic about response to his maiden OTT offering, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

With his flamboyant nature, making a splash comes easy to Ranveer Singh. He seems to have done just that with his maiden OTT offering, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls that dropped on Netflix on July 8. According to Ormax that tracks the performance of digital shows, the interactive special got 6.7 million views in its first week, reportedly becoming one of the most viewed online shows of the week in India.

The actor is thrilled that his day out in the jungle has caught the viewers’ attention. He says, “I’m particularly pleased to see the whopping viewership statistics that have been shared with me. At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from audiences [when] I engage them with my [off-screen] persona. His prophecy stayed with me over the years.”

The series sees Singh navigate the Serbian wilderness to get the rare flower, Ramonda Serbica, for actor-wife Deepika Padukone. Survival expert and the show’s host Bear Grylls helps him in the quest. After the series’ success, will we see him more frequently in the digital world? The actor says, “I have started to believe that people enjoy seeing my off-screen persona, but I am most comfortable playing characters in movies. The big-screen offerings remain my main focus. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain the audience.”

