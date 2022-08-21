Nude pics case: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 August,2022 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranveer Singh. File Photo


Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has sought more time to join the investigation in the case of the nude photographs registered against him, police said on Sunday.


Singh was summoned to record his statement on August 22 in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him at the Chembur police station.

Singh has requested that he be given some time to appear before the police and join the investigation, a police official said.


Personnel of the Chembur police station on August 12 visited Singh's residence to serve him a notice to join the probe, but they were informed that he was not in Mumbai and scheduled to return on August 16.

The FIR was registered against Singh at Chembur police station last month based on a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization.

The actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed. 

