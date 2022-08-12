Mumbai Police to question Ranveer Singh in nude photoshoot case

Personnel of the Chembur police station in the city on Friday visited Singh's residence to serve him a notice to join the probe, but were informed that he was not in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh. File Pic

Actor Ranveer Singh has been called for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case filed against him over his nude photoshoot.

The actor will be called to the police station on August 22 to "join the investigation," an official told PTI.

Singh later told police that he would return on August 16.

The notice will be served to him that day and he will be called to record a statement on August 22, the official told PTI.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization.

The actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)