Have you heard? Working birthday for Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor turns 26 today. However, it will be a working birthday for the actor, who is shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is expected to film Sharan Sharma’s directorial venture with Rajkummar Rao in Ahmedabad till the month-end. Several confrontation scenes are lined up for this schedule. Since this is the final 25-day stint of the film set against the backdrop of cricket, Janhvi decided against taking time off on her big day. Nonetheless, we hear that the movie’s team is ensuring that they make the leading lady’s day special. While there will be a cake-cutting round on the set, the unit has also lined up an intimate celebration after pack-up in the evening.

Three for thriller

Almost 22 years since the trilingual, Little John, Jyotika is focusing on Hindi projects again. The south actor will be seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s Sri with Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. Besides the movie, she will make her OTT debut with Dabba Cartel. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the crime thriller also stars Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao. While the rest of the cast is being finalised, we hear Jyotika and Shabana will play home-makers who run a high-stakes secret cartel in this fast-paced show. Interestingly, the series also reunites director Shonali with her The Sky is Pink actor Farhan Akhtar, who is producing it with Ritesh Sidhwani.

Privacy please!

Saif Ali Khan recently made news for expressing his displeasure with the paparazzi. It was reported that actor-wife Kareena and he had fired their security personnel, and were taking legal action against the photographers who barged into their premises around 2 am some time last week. However, Saif dismissed the claims in a recent statement, saying, “That is not how we want to do things.” Calling out the “wrong behaviour”, the actor-producer stated, “The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra-curricular classes or any class, is not required. Paparazzi cannot come inside the school. There are lines drawn; that’s all we are saying. The rest is noise and chatter because no one knows what the truth is, and everyone wants to sell something, but this is the truth.”

Babil and Baba

Babil Khan recently received his first award for his performance in Anvita Dutt’s directorial drama, Qala. To make the moment special, the actor wore his late father, Irrfan Khan’s suit. Babil shared a close bond with his actor-father, and is following in his footsteps. “Babil recently trained in acting with theatre icon Prasanna, who mentored his late father during his NSD days,” says our informer. The source adds, “Irrfan saab would have been very proud to see his son being lauded for his acting abilities in his debut film. So, when Babil was nominated, the young actor decided to wear his father’s suit to feel his presence during the special moment.”

Chashme baddoor

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak is making her big-screen debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song, Billi billi, which features the entire cast, gives us a glimpse of the newbie’s look in the movie. A source reveals that Palak was involved in all aspects of her character, from the look to the mannerisms. For the song that dropped online recently, she suggested flaunting aviators. The source says, “Palak pointed out that aviators are synonymous with Punjabi dressing. Since Billi billi is a fun Punjabi number, the team readily took her suggestion.”

Amit’s ticket to Hollywood

Amit Sarin, a popular face in Indian television, has now settled in the US, where he continues to pursue his acting career. After foraying into the international movie circuit with Between Mountains, with director-wife Vineesha Sarin, Amit is now excited about his second venture, Natty Knocks. In the thriller set in a small town in California, he plays a hard-working handyman and labourer, whose quiet and peaceful world is threatened by a serial killer. The actor counts himself lucky to be a part of the international project. He says, “To be directed by the brilliant filmmaker Dwight H Little, who has also made Halloween 4, and Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, was a humbling experience. The movie had an excellent combination of actors that included Robert England, Bill Mosley, and Daniel Harris.” He is eager to see the audience’s reaction to the film.

