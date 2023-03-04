Breaking News
Have you heard? Star among stars

Updated on: 04 March,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Deepika Padukone and Dwayne Johnson


Star among stars


It is a proud moment for India as Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. Padukone took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters, which includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, and Melissa McCarthy,  among others. Netizens flooded her comments section with congratulatory wishes. “Can’t wait to watch you, Deepu,” actor Neha Dhupia commented. Dippy’s husband Ranveer Singh also extended his wishes. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. It is a special year for India at the Oscars, where three Indian movies will compete for trophies.



Don ko toh pakad liya!


Two people from Gujarat managed to find their way right into the lion’s den. This duo was booked after they were allegedly caught trespassing into Mannat, the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan. As per the police, the incident occurred at around 4 am on Thursday. “Security guards at Mannat spotted the duo, who are in their early 20s, inside the building, and restrained them. We sent a team to pick them up,” said an officer with the Bandra police station. The officer added that the two men were questioned at length before an FIR was registered against them. “It seems that the two men are fans and wanted a glimpse of Khan, up close. Inquiries so far have not revealed any other mala fide intentions on their part.”

Ratna in a drama

The trailer of the upcoming series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply, was released ahead of the airing on March 10. It features an ensemble cast, led by Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, and Sanah Kapur. The 10-episode series will premiere on OTT with four episodes, followed by two new episodes every Friday, until March 31, the streaming platform said in a press note.

Mastermind is the pawn?

Moments after reports of Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti having been implicated in a case relating to share price manipulation hit headlines, Warsi took to Twitter to urge fans to not be swayed by false reports. “Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero. We took advice and invested in [a company], and, like many others, lost all our hard-earned money.” Fans encouraged him to try investing in crypto instead.

