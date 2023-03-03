Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two men break into Shah Rukh Khans bungalow Mannat police probe on

Mumbai: Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat, police probe on

Updated on: 03 March,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the 'Pathaan' star

Mumbai: Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat, police probe on

File Photo


Two young men broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday.


According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by the security guards after they had entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall.



During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the 'Pathaan' star.


Also Read: Bandra's metro station shift: Sneaky MMRDA gets jolt from CM

A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is basking in the success of 'Pathaan', which has broken many records at the box office. It has managed to hit the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film.

SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news Shah Rukh Khan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK