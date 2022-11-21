×
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Mannat' gets a diamond-studded nameplate, pictures go viral

Updated on: 21 November,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Its a given that Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic bungalow 'Mannat' is a landmark in itself

Pic Courtesy: Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club


Its a given that Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic bungalow 'Mannat' is a landmark in itself. The bungalow recently got its new diamond-studded nameplate and a new entrance door which led the fans to click pictures outside the ‘Don’ actor’s house. Shah Rukh’s fan clubs shared pictures of this new swanky nameplate on social media which got viral.


In the pictures, two diamond nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right.

The ‘Chak De India’ actor’s bungalow is indeed one of the most famous places in Mumbai and his fans routinely visit his house to get clicked, and the actor also greets his fans on different occasions from a platform above it. Talking about his work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. 

Recently, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser which got massive responses from the audience. Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s next action thriller ‘Jawan’ which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

