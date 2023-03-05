Breaking News
Have you heard? Thanks, but no thanks

Updated on: 05 March,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

We hear that Allu Arjun has declined the offer to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actor is said to be currently busy with Pushpa: The Rule

After much to and fro, Allu Arjun has signed a new project with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Never mind that the movie, to be released in Hindi and Telugu, will be made after the filmmaker is through with his upcoming film, Spirit, starring Prabhas. Meanwhile, we hear that Allu has declined the offer to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actor is said to be currently busy with Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to his blockbuster hit, Pushpa: The Rise, with director Sukumar and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Interestingly, rumours are rife that he declined the cameo in south director Atlee’s Bollywood debut with SRK owing to his new big announcement. Now, it remains to be seen who will Atlee rope in for the brief but special role. 


After much back and forth, Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey’s Gaslight has finally got its date with audiences. Last December, the Pavan Kirpalani directorial venture was set to be a direct-to-web release. We now hear that the thriller, which also features Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role, will begin streaming on Disney+ Hostar on March 31. Reportedly, the makers opted for an OTT release as they felt the edgy psychological thriller may not be a viable option as a theatrical offering. 

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, we know that he is slated to shoot his cameo role in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan next month. Turns out while his part was planned in advance, the screenplay was locked only after seeing the response Tiger’s special appearance in Pathaan evoked from audiences in cinemas. It is being said that the makers were initially apprehensive as Salman’s cameo in Zero and SRK’s brief role in Tubelight didn’t create any buzz among cinegoers, notwithstanding the underwhelming boxoffice reports. Apparently, the makers re-wrote and finalised the scenes considering the frenzy Tiger’s entry in Pathaan triggered. They are looking to up the ante with their Diwali offering that sees the duo reunite once again. 

Vidyut Jammwal recently released a special cut with his take on 22-year-old rapper Ugen Bhutia. The Gangtok-based rapper thanked the actor-producer and martial artiste for creating awareness and extending support towards the north east, adding that “at the end of the day, we are all family and proud Indians.”

