Have you heard? Brand ambassadors must pay dues  

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri has landed herself in legal trouble. A complaint has been filed against her over a property purchase, with a case being registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian penal code.

Brand ambassadors must pay dues

Next works

Rajinikanth’s next will be directed by TJ Gnanvel, and will release in 2024. He reportedly plays a Muslim police officer in the film, the production banner announced yesterday. Gnanavel came under the spotlight for his National Award-winning Tamil film, Jai Bhim. Other details related to the movie are still under wraps. On the work front, Rajinikanth will soon wrap up the shoot of Jailer.

Their take?

Recall the post-credits scene in Pathaan (yea, we’re talking to those who bothered to wait till the end)? The epic scene had two of the biggest stars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, make light of the fact that none of the youngsters were capable of taking forth their legacy. The scene got a comic twist when Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever recreated it ahead of their show, Pop Kaun. The duo is seen talking about how they can’t leave comedy to the younger generation as it’s “desh ki comedy ki izzat ka sawal”. Young bros, dusri baar beizzati?

Now this

With Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee being the latest in a row of films that have had lukewarm BO responses, Akshay Kumar has been criticised by Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir’s Manoj Desai. Highlighting that he had to discontinue the latest movie after two days due to lack of demand, he said Jab We Met’s re-release earned more than Selfiee did. In an interview, he said that theatre-goers have been abusing him after watching the movie. He also mocked Kumar for his numerous appearances on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show.

Sushmita suffers heart attack

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share that she recently suffered a heart attack, following which she was operated upon. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” Sen wrote, adding that she had many people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action. “This post is just to keep you, my well-wishers, informed of the good news, that all is well and I am ready for some life again.” A few days ago, Sen had shared on Instagram that she was “under the weather”. “Want healing energy. You send, I receive!,” she had shared. For several days after that, she was absent from social media.

Home territory?

After winning hearts as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will reprise the much-loved character in the third instalment of the horror-comedy. Taking his fans and social media followers by surprise, Aaryan took to his official social media handles to drop the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “Rooh Baba returns in Diwali 2024,” he wrote. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed well at the box-office, and emerged to be among the highest grossing films of the year. Aaryan’s last film, Shehzada, failed to make a mark.

First love

First are always special, as filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan would know. Taking to Instagram to share a picture with Ayesha Jhulka, she wrote: “I choreographed my first song on her. She will always be special. So good to meet up and find that some associations never change.” Khan’s career took off when she choreographed for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, directed by Mansoor Khan. It also featured Aamir Khan, and Deepak Tijori. Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with Kurbaan (1991). She was last seen in the web series, Hush Hush, directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Rao picks a date

Rajkummar Rao’s next, Sri, based on the inspiring story of visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, is set to release on September 15. Born into a family of farmers in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Bolla took the state government to court when, citing his disability, he was not allowed to pursue science after he cleared his Class X exams. He not only won the case, but also topped his school in Class XII. He set up Bollant Industries, which makes reusable products from waste material. The film also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar.