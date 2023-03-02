Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; underwent angioplasty

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share the news

Sushmita Sen with her father

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she suffered a stroke a couple of days back. The actress and former Miss Universe shared a picture with her father while sharing the news with her followers. The actress said she underwent treatment and had an angioplasty done.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir )"

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart," talking about her health.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!," she finished the post.

Soon after Sushmita shared the news, wishes and messages filled with concern flooded the former Miss Universe's comment section. "Ure precious! feel better soon! Stringer than ever," wrote Gauahar Khan. Sophie Choudry was shocked to learn about Sushmita Sen’s heart attack. She commented on Sushmita’s post, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than everâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ð§¿.”

Her fans wished her speedy recovery. One of them wrote, “We are so blessed to have the courage and power by Maa Durga and here you are ð…” Another added, “You are the epitome of class, elegance and grace. Your life inspires us all. Stay safe.”

Sushmita Sen is 47 and mother to two girls. She recently wrapped the shoot of the third season of the Disney+Hotstar series 'Aarya'. The actress plays the titular role in the show that is all about her seeking revenge of her husband's death and how she gets involved in the mafia.