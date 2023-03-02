Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack underwent angioplasty

Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; underwent angioplasty

Updated on: 02 March,2023 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share the news

Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; underwent angioplasty

Sushmita Sen with her father


Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she suffered a stroke a couple of days back. The actress and former Miss Universe shared a picture with her father while sharing the news with her followers. The actress said she underwent treatment and had an angioplasty done. 


Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir )"



"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart," talking about her health. 


"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!," she finished the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Soon after Sushmita shared the news, wishes and messages filled with concern flooded the former Miss Universe's comment section. "Ure precious! feel better soon! Stringer than ever," wrote Gauahar Khan. Sophie Choudry was shocked to learn about Sushmita Sen’s heart attack. She commented on Sushmita’s post, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than everâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ð§¿.”

Her fans wished her speedy recovery. One of them wrote, “We are so blessed to have the courage and power by Maa Durga and here you are ð…” Another added, “You are the epitome of class, elegance and grace. Your life inspires us all. Stay safe.”

Also Read: I'm in a happy place, surrounded by love: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is 47 and mother to two girls. She recently wrapped the shoot of the third season of the Disney+Hotstar series 'Aarya'. The actress plays the titular role in the show that is all about her seeking revenge of her husband's death and how she gets involved in the mafia. 

heart attack sushmita sen Entertainment News bollywood news Instagram

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK