Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew's 'Ulajh' gets a release date

Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Matthew and Gulshan Devaiahs's Ulajh will be released in theatres on August 2. The film features an ensemble cast of powerhouse performers

Ulajh delves into the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life. Creating massive buzz with its gripping teaser, Janhvi Kapoor promises a powerful and nuanced performance that highlights the different shades of her character. The film features an ensemble cast of powerhouse performers, including Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

This is the first time that Janhvi, Gulshan and Roshan will be seen sharing screen bringing in a fresh pairing. Good co-stars are a boon to an actor’s pursuit of excellence. Devaiah found that in his Ulajh co-star Janhvi Kapoor as well. From believing that they will never share screen space, to being deeply impressed by her, it has been quite a ride for the actor. He tells Mid-day, “I briefly met Janhvi during the promotions for Ghost Stories [2020] and found her funny. That’s a good first impression one can have of anyone. I never imagined that we would be paired together in a film because we have different sensibilities. Whenever two people with contrasting styles come together, it can be interesting. When we met, she mentioned a few nice observations about my character. She is extremely hardworking. I couldn’t do the amount of things that she does in a week.”

Ulajh gives a glimpse into the world of diplomats that is very refreshing and something that remains unexplored. The teaser has left us asking for more.

'Ulajh' is a patriotic thriller that sends out a strong message on safeguarding the interests of the nation at all cost. The patriotic thriller theme is beautifully portrayed in the teaser of the movie and we are actually counting days of its release.

Written by the talented duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, and with dialogues crafted by Atika Chauhan, 'Ulajh' promises to be a thought-provoking and engaging cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for 2nd August 2024.