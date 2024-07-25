Janhvi Kapoor revealed her hectic schedule took a toll on her health as she experienced weakness, shivering, and shaking

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor reveals doctors panicked during her hospitalisation: ‘Weakness, shivering, shaking’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Ulajh' shared the details of her hospitalisation due to food poisoning. Janhvi, who has been doing back-to-back movies revealed she was exhausted since she hadn't taken a break from work. The actor shared she had been travelling, and shooting songs, all within a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the hectic schedule took a toll on her health and escalated in Chennai. Janhvi told Times Now, “Initially, we thought it was a stomach bug, but it really wasn't because all of my blood parameters, when they took all of these tests, were all over the place. And after my stomach had settled, it was just body aches and weakness and shivering and shaking and all sorts of things. Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic.

She added, “For three-four days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary. Suddenly, in a couple of hours before I was to board my flight to Hyderabad, I felt completely like handicapped and paralyzed. I wasn't being able to go to the restroom on my own. I wasn't in any condition to speak or walk or even eat. And so I really think it was a recalibration that I needed. I think my body needed that rest that it got in the hospital.”

The actress, who has now fully recovered, looks forward to the release of her film ‘Ulajh’. The trailer showcases Janhvi, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative.

The trailer also teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival. 'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.