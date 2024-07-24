Over the years, Janhvi Kapoor has been trolled for allegedly going under the knife to alter her appearance before entering films

Dr Raj Kanodia, Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did this Hollywood favourite doctor perform Janhvi Kapoor’s nose job? Details inside x 00:00

Hollywood’s favourite surgeon Dr Raj Kanodia, who has worked with the Kardashians for years, is now in the headlines for being rumoured to also performing Janhvi Kapoor’s rhinoplasty or nose job in simpler terms. His Instagram bio reads, “King of Closed Scarless Rhinoplasty.” Over the years, Janhvi has been trolled for allegedly going under the knife to alter her appearance before entering films. Now, this social media activity by Raj has added fuel to the rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj, who was invited to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai shared a post on Instagram with pictures of him alongside the Ambani clan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian. He wrote in the caption, “Once in a lifetime honor and privilege to be invited to the most memorable ceremony of the century - Anant Ambani and Radhika’s wedding. Adding to the celebration, it was amazing connecting with some of my dear friends all the way across the world, in my home country, India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Raj Kanodia- Doc Hollywood (@drkanodia90210)

A netizen commented on the post, “The king who did Janvi’s nose.” Raj had liked the comment but soon unliked it after it was posted on Reddit, with many debating if it was HIPAA or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act violation. The law is to protect doctor-patient confidentiality.

One user wrote, "Liking an Instagram comment is not a HIPPA violation in any way. But if he comments saying Janvi is his patient then it is HIPPA violation."

"HIPPA doesn’t apply to India. Although I know what you mean, it’s essentially a violation of patient-doctor confidentiality," added another.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Ulajh’. The trailer showcases Janhvi, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative.

The trailer also teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival. 'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.