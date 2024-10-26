Yesterday, several videos Orry sent the internet into a frenzy as he arrived at a party at Shilpa Shetty’s popular restaurant, Bastian, dressed head-to-toe like a cow

In pic: Orry & Janhvi Kapoor (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

As Halloween approaches, it looks like B-town is already setting the spooky vibes with Halloween parties. Yesterday, several videos of internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, sent the internet into a frenzy as he arrived at a party at Shilpa Shetty’s popular restaurant, Bastian, dressed head-to-toe like a cow. Now, a new clip has emerged, and we can’t stop laughing. The video features Orry, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya.

In the clip, we can see Orry coming out of a room as two giant huskies bark at him, unable to recognize him. This hilarious "oops MOO-ment" left Janhvi and Shikhar in fits of laughter as Orry pointed at the dogs and asked Janhvi and Shikhar to take them away.

For Halloween this year, Orry decided to surprise everyone with his “moo-ving” style by wearing a black-and-white cow costume, paired with reading glasses and white sneakers. As several videos of Orry emerged, fans began dropping hilarious comments. One wrote, “Last thing to see on earth.” Another commented, “Only he can pull this off.”

Orry’s last year Halloween costume

Orry has been impressing us with his Halloween costumes since last year. In 2023, he attended Sussanne Khan’s Halloween bash in Mumbai dressed as Frankenstein, with his face painted green and his eyes and lips black.

More about Orhan Awatramani aka Orry

Orry has gained fame recently due to his frequent appearances with Bollywood celebrities. He has been spotted at parties with celebrities, sports personalities, and even events hosted by the Ambani family. This has led to curiosity about Orry and what he does. While he has always remained tight-lipped about his exact profession, he has stressed that he isn’t inclined toward traditional employment.

During an appearance on Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Orry mentioned, “I have no interest in doing films or shows. Who dreams of hard labour? Nobody. I hate work, and doing films and TV is a lot of work. And in this industry, work never ends. You take the work home with you; your life revolves around your work. People think it’s an easy life, but it isn’t.”

Talking about how he makes money, Orry revealed that he charges a hefty fee for his appearances. He mentioned that he has about twelve managers who handle both his personal and professional responsibilities.