Social media sensation Orry has spoken up in defence of a Singham Again star who was being trolled for 'bad acting'. He reveals his favourite film of hers, too. Find out who

Deepika Padukone and Orry

Listen to this article Orry speaks up to defend THIS Singham Again star against trolls x 00:00

Deepika Padukone is all set to be seen on the big screen as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again She is the first female cop to be introduced in Shetty's cop universe that has Ajay Devgn as Singham, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh as 'Simmba'. The upcoming film is a multi-starrer and will also see Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist, Kareena Kapoor reprising the role of Ajay Devgn's better-half Avni and Tiger Shroff as a cop. The trailer of the film was released earlier this month and gave a glimpse of all the actors who will be seen in this cop drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orry defends Deepika Padukone

However, Deepika Padukone's act as Shakti Shetty received mixed response. The actress got trolled by a section of netizens who termed her acting and dialogue delivery as cringe. Many also felt that she did not do justice to the role of a commercial cop role. There are several videos doing the rounds on social media which are criticizing Deepika's performance in the trailer. One such video was seen by internet sensation Orry who jumped to Deepika's defense. The video criticised Deepika's dialogue delivery with an interview of filmmaker Farah Khan who was heard talking about Padukone's Bengaluru accent.

"20 saal se same action and same dialogue delivery" read the text on the video.

Orry who is an avid social media user commented on the post saying, "Sorry I don’t remember her wearing a copy outfit in Padmavat or giving such dialogues in chhhaapaaak or either in my personal favorite karthik calling karthik".

All about 'Singham Again':

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. The first film, 'Singham', was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist.

Singham Again is inspied by the pular mythology Ramyaan . Evey character in the film has parallels with characters of Ramayan. Ajay Devgn and Kareena play Ram and Sita with Arjun Kapoor's chaacter inspiredby Ravana. Ranveer Singh and Aksya Kumar plays Hanuman and Garuda respectively.

Talking about the inspiration behind drawing parallels with Ramayana for the cop-drama, Shetty shared, "When we were working on ideas to take this forward, Kshitij Patwardhan came to me with his idea. He wrote the screenplay the film. It was his story, not mine. What's interesting when you see the film is that it is Ramayan but we travelled all the way from Maharashtra to Sri Lanka. The locations are all places where the incidents have happened. Many of us know the story but not the actual location where it happened. So that is the unique point in this film."