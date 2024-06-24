After Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor makes international runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Week

Janhvi Kapoor made her international runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Week with Indian designer Rahul Mishra's show

Janhvi Kapoor at Paris Haute Couture Week

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made an indelible mark at Paris Haute Couture Week with her dazzling international runway debut for renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' star captivated the audience with her ethereal elegance, stepping onto the global fashion stage in a mesmerizing ensemble from Mishra’s Couture Fall 2024 collection, Aura.

Janhvi's outfit was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a mermaid-style skirt with a dramatic train, paired with an intricately embellished bustier. The holographic skirt, adorned with shimmering embroidered details, moved like liquid light, reflecting the show’s grandeur. This meticulously crafted attire highlighted Rahul Mishra's exceptional talent in blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary fashion sensibilities, positioning Indian couture in the international spotlight.

Completing the look, Janhvi wore her hair in soft, cascading waves, opting for minimal makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. This styling choice allowed her opulent ensemble to take center stage, while her poise and confidence illuminated the runway. Every step she took showcased the allure of Indian couture, drawing admiration from fashion aficionados and critics alike.

Her debut at this prestigious event cemented Janhvi Kapoor’s status as a true fashion icon. She proved that Indian designers and their creations hold a special place in the world of haute couture, capable of captivating and inspiring audiences worldwide. By effortlessly blending traditional elements with modern style, Janhvi’s runway appearance became a memorable highlight of the week, symbolizing the growing influence and recognition of Indian fashion on the global stage.

Earlier, in January 2024, Ananya Panday had made her international runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, walking the ramp for the same designer. The Bollywood actor took the stage for designer Rahul Mishra as he showcased his Couture Spring 2024 collection - Superheroes - in Paris. Mishra dressed the actress in an iridescent mini dress boasting ethereal elements and a shimmering silhouette.

Ananya Panday's debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 for Rahul Mishra caused quite a buzz on social media.