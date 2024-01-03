Koffee With Karan 8: On the recent episode of the show Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor graced the Koffee couch. The 'Dhadak' actress got candid about dating actors and how it can be very hectic

Pic courtesy/ Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor on dating actors: They get very competitive and very weird x 00:00

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on dating actors on Koffee With Karan Season 8. The 'Dhadak' actor called it "chaotic," adding that actors often get very "competitive and weird." Dating actors can be tricky at times and looks like Janhvi has had enough of it. The gorgeous diva spilled the beans on the Koffee couch.

Bollywood sibling pair Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor will be appearing on the upcoming episode of the streaming chat show 'Koffee with Karan.' The two will be seen spilling beans on their careers, family and love life. Host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked, “You also have a philosophy which we have spoken about that you don't really want to date actors, because you think it is somewhere or the other turbulent.” Opening up about it, Janhvi said, “It is chaotic for sure. Vanity is such a big part of this profession. I am extremely vain, this profession is where you need to be obsessed with yourself at all times. It consumes you.” “You need to be with someone who is okay to let you have your moments also. But I find with actors, they get very competitive and very weird,” said the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janhvi has reportedly dated her ‘Dhadak’ co-star Ishaan Khattar. After that she was rumoured to be dating handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan. KJo asked, “You would never date an actor because where you are right now, you are comfortable?”

To this, the ‘Mili’ actress replied, “There is always tension when there is an actor, I am telling you. I can't deal with that tension because I like to be undyingly devoted and expect that devotion. When you are in the same profession, it is difficult. Specifically in this profession.”

Reportedly, the actress is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya.

‘Koffee with Karan Season 8’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever