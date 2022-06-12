Breaking News
Janhvi Kapoor shares sun-kissed pictures from Berlin

Updated on: 12 June,2022 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Reacting to the post, fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section

Janhvi Kapoor shares sun-kissed pictures from Berlin

Picture courtesy/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account


Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan in Berlin, shared new pictures on social media.

The 'Roohi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of snaps where she can be seen wearing a floral top and a denim jacket. Her open hair, hoop earrings and subtle makeup complete her overall gorgeous look.




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)


