Janhvi Kapoor shares sun-kissed pictures from Berlin

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan in Berlin, shared new pictures on social media.

The 'Roohi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of snaps where she can be seen wearing a floral top and a denim jacket. Her open hair, hoop earrings and subtle makeup complete her overall gorgeous look.

