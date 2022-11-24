×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Janhvi Kapoor wants out of the singles club

Janhvi Kapoor wants out of the singles’ club

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

After headlining solo outings Mili and Good Luck Jerry this year, Kapoor says she is eager to be part of a romantic drama

Janhvi Kapoor wants out of the singles’ club

Janhvi Kapoor


Her debut film Dhadak (2018) may have been an intense love story, but then on, Janhvi Kapoor has been primarily shouldering varied dramas — from a biopic in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) to a black comedy in Good Luck Jerry, and the survival thriller, Mili. While the films have given her creative satisfaction, she is now itching to experience the frothy world of romantic dramas. “I miss it, I am dying to do an out-and-out love story. I want to romance someone [on screen]. I feel I am good at falling in love,” she laughs.


Also Read: Monday Motivation! Janhvi Kapoor is unstoppable



Guess the actor will have to wait a while before her wish is realised, because up next, she has the comedy-drama, Mr & Mrs Mahi. Reuniting with Rajkummar Rao after their horror comedy Roohi (2021) has been a pleasure for Kapoor. “He is one of the finest actors in the country, and I am honoured to get the opportunity to work with him. This film is special to us because its heart is in the right place. The aspiration is to be as good as him, as an actor.” Besides the Sharan Sharma-directed venture, Kapoor has Bawaal that sees her team up with Varun Dhawan.


Will you be watching SRK`s Pathaan first day first show?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
janhvi kapoor dhadak bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK