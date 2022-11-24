Janhvi Kapoor wants out of the singles’ club

After headlining solo outings Mili and Good Luck Jerry this year, Kapoor says she is eager to be part of a romantic drama
Janhvi Kapoor
Her debut film Dhadak (2018) may have been an intense love story, but then on, Janhvi Kapoor has been primarily shouldering varied dramas — from a biopic in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) to a black comedy in Good Luck Jerry, and the survival thriller, Mili. While the films have given her creative satisfaction, she is now itching to experience the frothy world of romantic dramas. “I miss it, I am dying to do an out-and-out love story. I want to romance someone [on screen]. I feel I am good at falling in love,” she laughs.
Guess the actor will have to wait a while before her wish is realised, because up next, she has the comedy-drama, Mr & Mrs Mahi. Reuniting with Rajkummar Rao after their horror comedy Roohi (2021) has been a pleasure for Kapoor. “He is one of the finest actors in the country, and I am honoured to get the opportunity to work with him. This film is special to us because its heart is in the right place. The aspiration is to be as good as him, as an actor.” Besides the Sharan Sharma-directed venture, Kapoor has Bawaal that sees her team up with Varun Dhawan.