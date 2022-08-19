Janmashtami 2022: Hrithik Roshan extends wishes with a surreal musical twist from 'Krrish'

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to extend wishes for this auspicious occasion

Hrithik Roshan has always danced and enjoyed the festival of Dahi Handi. Be it Holi, Diwali, or any Festival we have always seen the superstar celebrating all the festivals with great zeal and happiness.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to extend wishes for this auspicious occasion. He wrote , “श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं”

The background music piece he shared on his social media post is from his Blockbuster film 'Krrish'.

On the work front, we are all excited to witness Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha' by Neeraj Pandey. Along with this, we will also see him in 'Fighter' directed by Siddharth Anand with Deepika Padukone.

