Breaking News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spend some quality time in Paris see post

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spend some quality time in Paris; see post

Updated on: 08 July,2022 03:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Saba is seen gazing into the distance while sitting at a coffee shop

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spend some quality time in Paris; see post

Saba Azad/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Who does not like to capture their special moments with their loved ones? Seems like Hrithik Roshan also makes sure to fill up his phone's gallery with pictures of his friends, family members and of course his partner Saba Azad. Taking to Instagram, Saba is seen gazing into the distance while sitting at a coffee shop. However, it's her caption that has caught everyone's attention. The two are currently vacationing in Paris.

In the caption, she gave photo credits to none other than Hrithik. "Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan," she wrote.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)


For the unversed, rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. However, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at producer Krana Johar's 50th birthday party.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan'. Meanwhile, on the film front, Hrithik is currently waiting for the release of 'Vikram Vedha' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release on September 30.

Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's weekend reunion with Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hrithik roshan Saba Azad bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK