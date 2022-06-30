Saba Azad is ready to go home as she wraps the first schedule of 'Minimum' in Serbia

The actress took to her social media while sharing a fresh update on wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming 'Minimum' in Serbia

Picture Courtesy: PR

Saba Azad was looking rather grumpy in her latest picture that she shared with fans on her Instagram story. She even called herself a grinch who was ready to go home.

The actress took to her social media while sharing a fresh update on wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming 'Minimum' in Serbia.

Saba Azad grabbed the attention of a lot of viewers with her role of Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys. The actress is currently working on her recently announced film, 'Minimum' in which she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl and seems like she is having a great time on the sets.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a furry picture with a cute dog from the sets in Belgrade, Serbia, while she wrote on the picture -"No shoot is complete without furry fwends."

Apart from 'Minimum', Saba will be soon starting prep for Rocket Boys season 2. Also, Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. He arrived at the party along with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. They made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand.

The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name.

The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan also appeared at the party. She attended the bash with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, though their public appearances have spoken volumes.

