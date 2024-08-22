Janmashtami 2024: To add to your excitement we have curated a playlist to set the mood for your ‘Dahi Handi’ celebration

Janmashtami 2024

Listen to this article Janmashtami 2024: A special playlist to set the mood for your 'Dahi Handi' celebration x 00:00

Dahi Handi is a traditional Hindu festival, that commemorates Lord Krishna's childhood. It is a fun-filled and competitive event during the Janmashtami festival. People come together play songs, dance and enjoy this occasion with their loved ones. To add to your excitement we have curated a playlist to set the mood for your ‘Dahi Handi’ celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Go Go Go, Govinda

The song Go Go Go Govinda is a popular Bollywood track from the movie Oh My God It features lively beats and energetic vocals, making it a favourite during the Dahi Handi festival. The lyrics celebrate the playful spirit of Lord Krishna, who was known for breaking pots of curd (dahi handi) as a child.

Govinda Aala Re

Govinda Aala Re is a popular ‘Dahi Handi’ song that celebrates Lord Krishna's playful and mischievous spirit. It encourages the Govindas (participants) to break the handi (clay pot filled with curd) by forming human pyramids, symbolizing Krishna's love for butter.

Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re

Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re is an energetic ‘Dahi Handi' song that signifies the excitement and chaos in the city as the Govindas attempt to break the handi. It captures the spirit of unity, competition, and enthusiasm among the participants and spectators. The lyrics celebrate the lively and spirited atmosphere of Dahi Handi.

Govinda Aala Re Aala

Govinda Aala Re Aala is a popular Bollywood song known for its energetic and festive vibe. The song celebrates the arrival of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna, often portrayed by actors in elaborate costumes during the ‘Dahi Handi’ festival. It's a joyful and rhythmic track that encourages people to dance. The lyrics and music exude a sense of excitement and devotion.

Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor

The song Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor is a popular Bollywood track from the movie Hello Brother (1999), featuring Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. It's typically associated with the celebration of ‘Dahi Handi’ during Janmashtami. In the song, the lyrics describe a playful and festive atmosphere. The song captures the joy, enthusiasm, and competitive spirit of the Dahi Handi celebration