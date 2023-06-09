Breaking News
Jasleen Royal collaborates with Arijit Singh for a romantic track

Updated on: 09 June,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Singing sensations Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal are collaborating on a new song. Donning the producer's hat for the song, Jasleen has not only composed and sung, the romantic song but also produced the music video, with Arijit as the male vocalist

Singers Jasleen Royal (L) and Arijit Singh (R). Pic/Instagram

There's good news for music lovers who like listening to romantic soulful tracks. Singing sensations Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal are collaborating on a new song. Donning the producer's hat for the song, Jasleen has not only composed and sung, the romantic song but also produced the music video, with Arijit as the male vocalist.


Talking about the song Jasleen shared, "It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he's on board. Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere. I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition. He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout."


