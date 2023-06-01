Old video of Arijit Singh leading simple life in his hometown in West Bengal goes viral; watch

A video of Arijit Singh strolling through his neighbourhood in West Bengal has resurfaced on social media. Looking at the video, fans cannot stop lauding him for his simplicity

Arijit Singh

Singer Arijit Singh has won over the hearts of people with his melodious voice everytime he picks up the mic to sing. Now an old video of the singer has surfaced which has left netizens impressed. Arijit Singh who has many hit songs and several awards to his name, does not let it affect his humble upbringing. A video of him leading simple lifestyle while in his hometown, Murshidabad, West Bengal has resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Arijit Singh was seen in a simple outfit of dhoti and t-shirt with a scarf on his head. In the video, he seen heading out for grocery shopping on his bike. As he walked towards the bike, he is seen interacting with the neighbours. Reportedly, he was talking in Bengali with his neighbours.

Soon after the video went viral, fans took to the comment section to laud the actor for his simplicity. One called him a “real hero”, and another appreciated his “golden heart.”

Some also pointed out how the singer was not wearing a helmet once he got on his bike. It was a just a couple of weeks ago that actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were seen riding pillion on bikes with drivers who did not wear a helmet. The drivers of both the bikes were fined for not wearing a helmet.

Meanwhile, a month ago, during the IPL opening ceremony, pictures of Arijit Singh touching Dhoni's feet went viral. After the performance when Dhoni came on the stage, Singh quickly greeted him by touching his feet out of respect. The gesture won the hearts of the netizens.

On the other hand, Arijit was also in the news last month for sustaining an injury while performing live in Riddhi Siddhi Landmark, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Mid-performance, a fan pulled Arijit's hand. Stopping his performance, Arijit told the female fan, "If I am not able to perform, you will not be able to have fun, That is as simple as that. You're pulling me like that; now my hand is shaking. Should I leave?" Reportedly, Arijit continued to sing after the incident. This concert included some of his favourite chart-toppers, such as Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2), Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Phir Le Aya Dil (Barfi), and Duaa (Shanghai).



